Pope renews criticism of ‘unjust food system’

July 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in a UN meeting leading up to the Food System Summit, Pope Francis said that the Covid epidemic provides an occasion for “addressing the roots of our unjust food system.” He said that “systematic injustices” require “radical change,” while “self-centered and conflicting—but powerful—economic interests prevent us from conceiving of a food system that responds to the values of the common good.”

