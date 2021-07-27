Catholic World News

Colorado bishops issue letter on the Hyde Amendment and other pro-life Congressional policies

July 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Colorado Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops recently issued a renewed plea to contact members of Congress about “four of the most extreme pro-abortion bills EVER,” in the words of the USCCB action alert.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!