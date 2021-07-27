Catholic World News

New protests for the failure to appoint Dalit bishops in Tamil Nadu

July 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article); Tamil Nadu is a southern Indian state (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

