‘The world is watching’: Nigerian bishops warn Kanu trial could trigger unrest

Catholic World News

July 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Daily Post (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: A political activist, Nnamdi Kanu, faces a terrorism trial in Africa’s largest nation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!