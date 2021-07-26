Catholic World News
Boston College stands ‘resolute’ amid controversy over vaccine requirement
July 26, 2021
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: A lay Catholic group in Massachusetts has denounced the Jesuit college for requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a Covid vaccination.
(In its document on the morality of anti-Covid vaccines, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said that “practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.”)
