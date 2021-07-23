Catholic World News

Pope still recovering from surgery, will not celebrate Mass on Sunday

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not celebrate a special Mass on Sunday, July 25, as he continues his recovery from intestinal surgery. However, the Pontiff will make his regular Angelus audience at noon on Sunday, the Vatican has announced.



The Pope had been scheduled to celebrate a Mass for grandparents and the elderly. In his absence, the principal celebrant will be Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the president of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.

