USCCB issues renewed plea for action on abortion funding

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The House Committee on Appropriations voted to push through four of the most extreme pro-abortion bills EVER,” in the words of the USCCB action alert. “The full House is expected to begin voting on these bills during the week of July 26. It’s time to make Congressional office phones ring off the hook!”

