Cuban-American bishop deplores Communist regime’s actions

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The hour has come to say ‘enough,’ Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz of Newark said at a prayer vigil. “Our people, the Cuban people, helpless as they are, are being massacred by the tyranny of the Cuban regime. Today we say ‘enough is enough’ to that genocide.”

