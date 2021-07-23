Catholic World News

Sisters of Charity deny involvement with Biden town hall at Catholic college

July 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Mount St. Joseph University, a Cincinnati Catholic college affiliated with the Sisters of Charity, hosted a CNN town hall with President Biden.



The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said that Archbishop Dennis Schnurr was not consulted, “nor would he have granted his approval for any such event to occur on Catholic premises. Mount St. Joseph University operates under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Charity and not under the direct oversight of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!