New Hampshire bishop accused of abusing teenage boy in 1980s

July 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Libasci, 69, was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre (NY) in 1978. He was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Rockville Centre in 2007 and Bishop of Manchester (NH) in 2011.

