Catholic World News

Pennsylvania high court bars clergy assault case

July 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service

CWN Editor's Note: In a 5-2 decision, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, citing the statute of limitations, dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman alleged abuse by a priest of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown. She alleged the abuse took place when she was a girl, between 1974 and 1981.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!