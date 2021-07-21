Catholic World News

Citing Covid, Tokyo archdiocese asks Olympic athletes to stay away from churches

July 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Tokyo archdiocese has dropped plans to provide for the spiritual needs of Olympic athletes visiting the city, because of a rise in Covid cases. Priests will not be allowed to enter the Olympic Village, a special Mass in the Tokyo cathedral has been cancelled, and Archbishop Tarcisio Kikuchi asked athletes “to refrain from visiting churches.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!