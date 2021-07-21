Catholic World News

Minnesota governor restricts conversion therapy

July 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “All state agencies must pursue opportunities and coordinate with each other to protect Minnesotans, particularly minors and vulnerable adults, from conversion therapy to the fullest extent of their authority,” Gov. Tim Walz said in his executive order.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!