Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen defends traditional Latin Mass, criticizes ‘anti-Ratzinger lords of the Vatican’

July 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Hong Kong

CWN Editor's Note: Diane Montagna offers an English translation of Cardinal Joseph Zen’s Italian-language article. The prelate was bishop of Hong Kong from 2002 to 2009.

