Program announced for papal journey to Hungary, Slovakia

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 12, Pope Francis will spend less than seven hours in Hungary as he celebrates the concluding Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress. He will then travel to Slovakia and return to Rome on September 15.

