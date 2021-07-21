Catholic World News

Father Martin: ‘Anti-Catholicism is the last acceptable prejudice’

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Anti-Catholicism is the last acceptable prejudice,” Father James Martin, SJ, tweeted after reading a New York Times article.



Elaborating on his comment, the priest said that “the kinds of things you read about Catholics would never be tolerated for other religions. The faith is treated as a joke. People see chastity and celibacy as a negation of sexuality, so they see it as a threat. But I often point out to people: You know people who are celibate and chaste. You know people who are single. You know aunts and uncles. You know widows. No one thinks they’re insane or disgusting or pedophiles or dangerous. But when a person chooses it freely, suddenly they become a freak.”

