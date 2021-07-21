Catholic World News

Catholics in France divided on Covid vaccine ‘health pass’

July 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The French government has decide to “require a ‘health pass’ proving people are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative or recovered from the virus in order to access restaurants and other public venues,” the Associated Press reported. Government spokesmen said that the requirement does not extend to houses of worship.

