USCCB general secretary resigns amid charges of sexual misconduct
July 20, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, the general secretary of the US Catholic Conference, resigned on July 20, after the Pillar news site obtained evidence that he was engaged in regular sexual misconduct. Pillar reported that he had frequently used the “hookup agg” Grindr on his mobile phone to arrange homosexual encounters. Msgr. Burrill’s duties, as the top official of the US bishops’ conference, had included dealing with the fallout from the McCarrick scandal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
It doesn't get any crazier than this. The bishops certainly must have vetted him for this high profile job. Fortunately the bishops cannot lose any more respect for their ability to handle sex abusers and predators, they have none left. These are the same bishops who subject the laity to training on how to recognize sexual abuse. Guess they failed their own training courses. What a complete embarrassment.