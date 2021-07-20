Catholic World News

USCCB general secretary resigns amid charges of sexual misconduct

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, the general secretary of the US Catholic Conference, resigned on July 20, after the Pillar news site obtained evidence that he was engaged in regular sexual misconduct. Pillar reported that he had frequently used the “hookup agg” Grindr on his mobile phone to arrange homosexual encounters. Msgr. Burrill’s duties, as the top official of the US bishops’ conference, had included dealing with the fallout from the McCarrick scandal.

