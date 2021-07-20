Catholic World News

Germany’s Cardinal Marx apologizes in parish for abuse ‘failures’

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In June, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, citing “systemic failure” in addressing abuse, offered to resign as Archbishop of Munich and Freising; Pope Francis rejected his resignation.

