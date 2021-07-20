Catholic World News

South African cardinal urges prayers for his nation

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The arrest of former President Jacob Zuma sparked unrest in South Africa, in which over 200 have been killed, and over 2,500 arrested.

