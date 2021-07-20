Catholic World News

2 months after arrest, whereabouts of Chinese bishop, priests unknown

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang and 10 priests of his diocese were arrested in May.

