In Australia, March for Life targets ‘voluntary assisted dying’ bill

July 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Queensland (map) is Australia’s third most populous state; its capital is Brisbane.



In response to the bill, Catholic Health Australia said, “Our mission is to always care, never abandon, and never kill. Consistent with this ethic of care, the Catholic health and aged sector will not provide, facilitate, or authorize anyone to support a person in our care to undertake VAD [‘voluntary assisted dying].”

