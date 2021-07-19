Catholic World News

‘Compassion is born from contemplation,’ Pope tells pilgrims

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 18 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 6:30-34, the Gospel reading of the day.



Following the recitation of the Angelus, Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the Gemelli hospital medical staff, appealed for collaboration in South Africa, prayed for a just and fraternal society in Cuba, and expressed closeness to victims of flooding in Europe.

