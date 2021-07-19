Catholic World News

‘The poor and the excluded are your teachers’: papal message to Franciscans

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message (currently available in Italian and Spanish) to the general chapter of the Order of Friars Minor.

