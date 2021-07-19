Catholic World News

Woman caught on video destroying statues outside Queens church

July 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Forest Hills, NY, is one of over 75 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States since May 2020.

