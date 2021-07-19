Catholic World News

Texas bishops: Gov. Abbott, don’t shut down our ministry to care for migrant children

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Texas officials are poised to shutter several religious ministries, which would leave foster children without homes and immigrant children in mass facilities,” the bishops of El Paso and Brownsville write in their op-ed. “Unless something changes, this will happen on Aug. 31, in violation of state laws protecting religious freedom.”

