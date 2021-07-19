Catholic World News

Save Nigerians from starvation, archbishop urges political leaders

July 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, warned of “rising food prices and the fear by Nigerians that next year will be more difficult, as many farmers are unable to go to the farm due to fear of attacks by bandits and killer herders,” according to the report. The nation of 214 million (map) is the most populous in Africa.

