Catholic World News

Connecticut diocese files for bankruptcy

July 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fairfield Citizen

CWN Editor's Note: “The decision to file for bankruptcy relief was difficult and only taken after two years of careful deliberation and prayer,” said Bishop Michael Cote of Norwich.



“With nearly 60 lawsuits filed against the Diocese relating to abuse alleged to have occurred at the Mount Saint John School – a former ministry of the Diocese and residential school in Deep River to which students were sent, tuitions paid, and annual audits performed by the State of Connecticut,” he continued, “it became clear that the Diocese could not continue to carry out its spiritual, charitable, and educational missions while also bearing the potential costs of litigation associated with these cases.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!