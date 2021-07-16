Catholic World News

Covid takes toll on Catholic clergy in hard-hit countries

July 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Focusing on India, the United States, Italy, and Brazil, two AP reporters write that “the coronavirus has taken a heavy toll among Roman Catholic priests and nuns around the world, killing hundreds of them in a handful of the hardest-hit countries alone.”

