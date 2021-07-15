Catholic World News

Baton Rouge diocese: masks mandatory for unvaccinated in Catholic schools

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has announced in Catholic schools, all students in the 3rd grade or above will be required to wear face masks this fall if they are not vaccinated.

