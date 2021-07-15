Catholic World News

Italian con men arrested; pretended to have access to Vatican investments

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Italian authorities have arrested five men who allegedly defrauded business owners by portraying themselves as ranking Catholic prelates and offering to arrange loans of Vatican funds. The scheme—in which the men dressed in clerical garb, sometimes as cardinals—apparently revolved around the willingness of businessmen to believe that the Vatican would offer loans on unusual terms.

