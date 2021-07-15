Catholic World News

Papal prayer, blessing for new Franciscan minister general

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the general chapter of the Order of Friars Minors, founded by St. Francis of Assisi., elected Father Massimo Fusarelli as the order’s new minister general.

