Pope pays tribute to Congo’s Cardinal Monsengwo, ‘a great figure’

July 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Cardinal Monsengwo was a great figure, authoritative and respected in the ecclesial, social and political life of the nation, and always committed to dialogue and reconciliation of his people. His contribution has been significant for the progress of the country,” Pope Francis said of the late Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya.



The retired Archbishop of Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, died on July 12 at the age of 81.

