Catholic World News

Bishop chairmen respond to extreme abortion push in appropriations bill

July 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The House Appropriations labor and health and human services subcommittee has “cleared a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services without including a decades-old rider prohibiting funding for abortions, kicking off what is likely to be a long and bruising fight,” The Hill, referring to the Hyde amendment, reported.



The subcommittee has also decided not to include the Weldon amendment, which offers conscience protection to pro-life medical providers.



“Eliminating these provisions would force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions and force health care providers and professionals to perform and refer for abortion against their deeply-held beliefs, as well as force employers and insurers to cover and pay for abortion,” the chairmen of the bishops’ religious liberty and pro-life committees noted.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!