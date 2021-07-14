Catholic World News

Pope leaves hospital, returns to Vatican

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis was discharged from the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday morning, July 14. He stopped briefly on his return trip to the Vatican to pray before the icon of the Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani, at the basilica of St. Mary Major.



The Pontiff entered the hospital on July 4 for surgery to address diverticular stenosis. He was originally scheduled to spend a week in the Gemelli Polyclinic, but his stay was extended to ensure a steady recovery.

