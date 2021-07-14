Catholic World News

Vancouver archbishop reinstates Sunday Mass obligtation

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Vancouver is believed to be the first Canadian diocese to lift the dispensation from attending Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of obligation,” the archdiocesan newspaper reported.

