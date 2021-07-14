Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal wants action against former president, prime minster over Easter bombings

July 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. “We would like to express our sincere concern that the perpetrators of this attack, the people who planned it, and the process of properly locating and prosecuting those responsible for preventing the massacre have so far been largely slow,” Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, joined by other bishops and priests, said in his letter.

