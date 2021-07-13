Catholic World News

Cuban police drag priest through streets

July 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Breitbart

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest who had supported democracy protests was beaten by police and dragged through the streets of Camaguey, Breitbart reports. Father Castor José Alvarez Devesa was arrested on Sunday, July 11, and remained in police custody at least through Monday.



Christian activists have played a leading role in the demonstrations that arose all across Cuba this week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!