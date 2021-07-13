Catholic World News

Vatican backs off prediction on Pope’s release from hospital

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement released July 13, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis “is continuing his planned treatment and rehabilitation” after intestinal surgery, and will “return to the Vatican as soon as possible.” A day earlier, Bruno had said that the Pontiff would remain at the Gemelli Polyclinic “a few more days” beyond the week that had originally been projected. The Pope’s surgery took place on July 4; his recovery is apparently not as fast as anticipated.

