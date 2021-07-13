Catholic World News

Amid Catholic opposition, states are legalizing composting of human remains

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: State Catholic conferences in California, New York, and Washington have spoken out against the composting of human bodies.



In 2016, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued Ad resurgendum cum Christo [To Rise with Christ], an instruction on the burial of the deceased and the conservation of the ashes in the case of cremation.

