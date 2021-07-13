Catholic World News

Report finds 22% of Americans are Catholic; rise of the religiously unaffiliated slows

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Public Religion Research Institute has published its 2020 Census of American Religion. According to the report, which places emphasis on race, 12% of Americans are white Catholics, 8% of Americans are Hispanic Catholics, and 2% of Americans are other Catholics of color.



Overall, 70% of Americans are Christians, 23% are religiously unaffiliated, and 1% each are Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist.



“In 1986, only 10% of those ages 18–29 identified as religiously unaffiliated,” the report continues. “In 2016, that number had increased to 38%, and declined slightly in 2020, to 36%.”

