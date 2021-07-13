Catholic World News

Christian group calls for free election amid rare protests in Cuba

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of protestors marched in the streets of Havana on July 11, the Associated Press reported



. The Caribbean nation of 11.1 million (map), ruled by a Communist regime since 1959, is 62% Christian (55% Catholic).

