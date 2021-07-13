Catholic World News

President Biden’s new LGBTQI+ envoy said Catholic teaching on gender ‘fuels hate’

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden recently named Jessica Stern as the US Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons.



While executive director of OutRight Action International, Stern issued statements condemning Catholic teaching on homosexuality and gender. Reacting to a June 2019 Vatican document on gender, Stern said that “the timing of this move by the Vatican, amid Pride month, when LGBTIQ movements around the world celebrate progress and our resilience, is despicable. This document is the antithesis of Pride. It perpetuates misinformation, and fuels hate.”

