USCCB issues action alert on infrastructure legislation

July 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As Congress considers $3.5-trillion infrastructure legislation, the bishops’ conference has asked the faithful to “tell your Representatives and Senators to act now by working across the aisle and committing to climate and energy policy that benefits those disproportionately impacted by environmental degradation; prioritizing job creation for the poor and marginalized; ensuring access to safe, decent, and affordable housing for all Americans; and enacting economic policies that strengthen families.”

