Catholic World News

Pope’s hospital stay extended

July 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will remain in the hospital “a few more days” than anticipated, the Vatican has announced. The Pontiff is recovering—apparently not as quickly as expected—after surgery that involved the removal of part of his intestine. The brief Vatican announcement indicated that the extra hospital stay would “optimize the medical and rehabilitation therapy.”



Pope Francis is staying in a special papal suite in the Gemelli Polyclinic. Pope John Paul II stayed in the same suite when he was hospitalized there.



Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said that Pope Francis was pleased with the results of international soccer tournaments that saw his favorite teams, Argentina and Italy, victorious in the South American and European competitions respectively.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!