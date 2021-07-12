Catholic World News

Former Vatican finance overseer doubled as consultant to Secretariat of State

July 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: René Brülhart, the former head of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF), was a paid consultant to the Secretariat of State, the PIllar news site reports. Brülhart, who resigned in November 2019, now faces charges for allegedly failing to exercise proper oversight over transactions by the Secretariat of State. He was apparently paid for consulting work arranged by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who also faces legal charges for organizing the questionable transactions. Brülhart’s lawyer does not deny the consulting relationship, but Vatican sources tell Pillar that the arrangement—which appears to create a conflict of interest—was not disclosed to the Secretariat for the Economy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!