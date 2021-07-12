Catholic World News

Christians lead pro-democracy rallies in Cuba

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Christian protesters took to the streets in Cuba on July 11, with mass demonstrations calling for free elections and protesting the failures of the Communist regime. The demonstrations in several cities—the largest in decades under Communist rule—were organized by the Christian Liberation Movement. Some of the demonstrators prominently displayed images of Our Lady of Charity.

