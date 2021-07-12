Catholic World News

Pope plans to attend UN climate-change conference in November

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to attend a UN climate-change conference in Scotland in November, the Scottish Catholic bishops’ conference has disclosed. In their brief announcement the Scottish bishops said that they hoped to arrange a meeting with the Pontiff while he was in Glasgow for the UN meeting, but recognized that he would be in the country “for a short time, most of which will be spend participating in [the UN conference].”



The bishops’ statement indicated that the Pope “hoped to” attend the meeting, suggesting that a final decision might depend on his recovery from surgery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

