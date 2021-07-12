Catholic World News

Priest slams ‘pitiful’ lack of Catholic fundraising for residential school survivors

July 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Inducted into the Order of Canada in recognition of his street ministry, Father André Poilièvre, 85, said, “I am not indigenous, but I identify more with indigenous people than with the Church, to be honest.”

