Catholic World News

Pope Francis leads Angelus from hospital balcony

July 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to hundreds of well-wishers, Pope Francis delivered his Sunday Angelus address on July 11 from the balcony outside his hospital room at the Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic in Rome.



Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 6:7-13), the Pope spoke of the importance of “listening, the closeness, the care, the tenderness of those who take care of the sick person: it is like a caress that makes you feel better, soothes your pain and cheers you up.”



The Pontiff is continuing to recover from colon surgery, according to Vatican statements issued on July 9 and July 10, and was able to celebrate a private Mass in the hospital chapel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!